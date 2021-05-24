Hina Altaf is one of the most gorgeous young actresses in the Pakistani entertainment industry. She always wins hearts with her amazing sense of humour and great fashion sense.

Taking to Instagram, Hina Altaf treated fans with her recent clicks from her anniversary as she donned an all-peach high waisted trouser and top with organza sleeves.

She also posted one of her snap with a jocular caption.

“Comments on this picture be like: Hath me dard hy kia !!! or mera jawab hai “NAHI” just tryna pose”, she wrote.

The pictures have garnered much love from her fans as they gushed over Hina’s timeless beauty.

Hina Altaf is a popular Television actress, presenter, and former video jockey. She has hosted various events as well.

Some of her popular dramas include Uraari, Aatish, Dil-e-Gumshuda, and others.

The stunning diva has got married to actor Aagha Ali in 2020.

Yesterday, the adorable couple had celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted cute pictures with her better half, wishing him on their anniversary.

“HAPPY ANNIVERSARY. 22 MAY. Ek saal kesay guzar gaya pata bhi nahi challa.. ALHAMDULILLAH,” wrote Hina.

The post also included a picture of the anniversary cake.

Both Aagha Ali and Hina Altaf had announced their Nikkah through their Instagram handles in the year 2020, expressing love for each other.