Hina Khan calls herself ‘helpless daughter,’ but why?

Web Desk

02nd May, 2021. 11:47 am
Hina Khan feels helpless and gets emotional for not being there for her mother, due to Covid-19
Indian Actress Hina Khan, who is battling from Covid-19, shared how difficult it’s to not be in a position to comfort and hug her mother during these tough times.

As she had lost her father due to massive cardiac arrest and now she battles with the deadly coronavirus. She has been in quarantine ever since she has tested positive for Covid-19 at her home.

Hina Khan shared a picture of herself wherein she was seen sitting by the window side and was lost in thoughts. She shared this picture with an emotional caption, “A Helpless Daughter Who can’t even be with her mother to comfort her when she needs her the most. Dear people, times are tough very tough for not just us, but everyone around… But there’s a saying, Tough times don’t last, Tough people, do. And I am, was, and will always be my Daddy’s Strong Girl. Send in your prayers plz. Let the be light. Dua.”

Earlier this week, Hina had shared an announcement confirming that she had tested positive for coronavirus and was quarantined at her residence. She wrote, “In these extremely difficult and challenging times for me & my family, I have tested positive for COVID 19. Following the guidance of my doctors, I have home quarantine myself and taking all the necessary precautions. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. All I need is your prayers. Be safe and take care.”

