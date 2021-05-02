Hira Mani Forgives Muggers Who Snatched Her Phone

Adsense 300×250

Actress Hira Mani and her kids have reportedly got robbed at gunpoint outside her house in broad daylight in Karachi.

After the unfortunate incident, Hira shared a CCTV video in her Instagram stories which highlighted the poor law and order situation in the country’s economic hub.

In the CCTV video, it can be seen that Hira Mani’s car comes and stops outside her house, her eldest son comes out of the car and rings the doorbell.

The video shows Hira Mani’s youngest son getting out of the car immediately after a motorbike came and stop behind him and mugged the family.

Hira later shared on Instagram the lyrics of her drama serial ‘Do Bol’ about the snatching of a mobile phone.

Sharing a photo on Instagram, Hira Mani wrote, “Ja Tujhe Maaf Kiya Mera Mobile Cheennay Walay (So, I Forgive You the one who snatched my mobile.)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

Since the news of Hira Mani got mugged went viral, fans have been expressing grave concerns about the safety of the actress and citizens of Karachi.