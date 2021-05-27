Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

How did Billie Eilish turn fans’ joy into indignation?

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

27th May, 2021. 03:45 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Billie Eilish fans

Young American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish has released the details of her music concerts.

According to reports, Billie Eilish will perform in several countries including USA, UK, Germany, Belgium from September 2021 to July 2022.

Recently, the singer’s concert tickets were made available, and their prices turned the fans’ joy into exasperation.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

Billie Eilish fans were surprised that they were not aware of the high prices of tickets. Many people also expressed their frustration towards the artist on social media.

It should be noted that last week Billie Eilish had announced through a video on Instagram that she was going on a world tour, but she did not mention the final date of the start of her tour.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Ali Azmat Houston
16 mins ago
Pakistani legendary singer Ali Azmat to perform in Houston on 10th July

Pakistani singer Ali Azmat will have his concert in Houston, Texas on...
Ariana Grande wedding
2 hours ago
Take a look at these stunning photos from Ariana Grande’s wedding

American singer Ariana Grande shared her mesmerizing wedding photos to her social...
Esra Bilgiç
2 hours ago
Esra Bilgiç, The Queen Of Her Fans’ Hearts, Shares Stunning Snaps

Popular Turkish actress Esra Bilgiç, who rose to fame with her exceptional...
Mansha Pasha Sara Ali Khan
2 hours ago
Netizens say Mansha Pasha is Pakistan’s Sara Ali Khan

Fans are comparing actress Mansha Pasha, who has shown the true essence...
Aima Baig Shahbaz Shigri
2 hours ago
Aima Baig Shares A Loved-Up Selfie With fiancé Shahbaz Shigri

Pakistan's singing sensation Aima Baig has recently shared a loved-up selfie with...
Anoushay Abbasi
6 hours ago
Actress Anoushay Abbasi Receives Intense Flak For Wearing revealing Outfits

Actress Anoushay Abbasi is receiving intense flak online after her multiple revealing...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Modi Cyclone Yaas
12 mins ago
Cyclone Yaas: Modi To Visit West Bengal To Review impact, Destruction

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha and West Bengal on...
Ali Azmat Houston
16 mins ago
Pakistani legendary singer Ali Azmat to perform in Houston on 10th July

Pakistani singer Ali Azmat will have his concert in Houston, Texas on...
PM Imran Prophet PBUH Seerah
26 mins ago
“If a nation follows Basic principles of State of Madina, it will rise”: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Thursday (today) asked the Muslim countries...
Magnitude 4.8 Earthquake Strikes Different Parts Of Quetta, Afghanistan
43 mins ago
Magnitude 4.8 Earthquake Strikes Different Parts Of Quetta, Afghanistan

Earthquake tremors were felt around noon near Quetta, Quetta District, Balochistan and...