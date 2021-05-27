How did Billie Eilish turn fans’ joy into indignation?

Young American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish has released the details of her music concerts.

According to reports, Billie Eilish will perform in several countries including USA, UK, Germany, Belgium from September 2021 to July 2022.

Recently, the singer’s concert tickets were made available, and their prices turned the fans’ joy into exasperation.

Billie Eilish fans were surprised that they were not aware of the high prices of tickets. Many people also expressed their frustration towards the artist on social media.

It should be noted that last week Billie Eilish had announced through a video on Instagram that she was going on a world tour, but she did not mention the final date of the start of her tour.