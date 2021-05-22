Double Click 970×250

“I had a total psychotic break”, Lady Gaga Recalls Intense Pain After Being Raped At 19

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

22nd May, 2021. 09:52 am
Lady Gaga Raped

Famed American singer Lady Gaga has dished new details about being traumatic when she was raped at the age of 19 by the music producer.

Lady Gaga first opened up about being physically assaulted in an interview in 2014. She has recently spoken to Oprah Winfrey, revealing that she became pregnant and suffered a “total psychotic break” after being raped.

“I was 19 years old, and I was working in the business, and a producer said to me, ‘Take your clothes off,’” Gaga recalled.

“And I said no. And I left, and they told me they were going to burn all my music. They didn’t stop. They didn’t stop asking me, and then I just froze and I just … I don’t even remember.”

“I had a total psychotic break, and for a couple of years, I was not the same girl.”

The singer added, “I was sick for weeks and weeks and weeks and weeks after and I realized that it was the same pain that I felt when the person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on a corner at my parents’ house because I was vomiting and sick. Because I’d been being abused. I was locked away in a studio for months.”

Gaga went on to add, “It’s a really very real thing to feel like there’s a black cloud that is following you wherever you go, telling you that you’re worthless and should die. I used to scream and throw myself against the wall.”

Moreover, the singer said that she has decided not to openly name her abuser because she doesn’t “ever want to face that person again.”

