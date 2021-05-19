I stand with the Palestinian people: Zayn Malik

Pakistani British singer Zayn Malik has raised his voice in support of Palestine.

The Pillowtalk singer took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and raised his voice on Israel’s atrocities against unarmed and innocent Palestinians.

He wrote,

“I stand with the Palestinian people. My heart aches for the families who have lost loved ones.”

He went on to write,

“We can not stand as silent witnesses to children being orphaned and murdered and not demand for the human rights of all Palestinians!”

He concluded by writing,

“This must end. Free Palestine.”

Earlier, Bella Hadid, who has been extensively using her large following on Instagram to spread awareness about Palestine, took to the streets of New York to march and protest for the Palestinian cause.

Recently, Bella shared photos on her Instagram account, demanding peace and independence of Palestine.

She wrote,

“It has always been #freepalestine. ALWAYS. I have a lot to say about this but for now, please read and educate yourself. This is not about religion. This is not about spewing hate on one or the other. This is about Israeli colonization, ethnic cleansing, military occupation, and apartheid over the Palestinian people that has been going on for YEARS!”

She went on to write,

“I have been told my entire life that who I am: a Palestinian woman – is not real. I’ve been told my father does not have a birthplace if he is from Palestine. And I am here to say. Palestine is very much real and the Palestinian people are here to stay and coexist. As they always have. And we will always come together as a family. Always.”