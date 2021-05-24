Britney Spears Boyfriend Sam Aghari opened up about his ambition and life goal saying that he is ready to be ‘the first Middle Easterner to play a superhero.’

Sam Asghari is an Instagram star and Britney Spears’ boyfriend, he has been getting conspicuous attention on television. He was featured prominently in the premiere of HBO Max’s “Hacks,” and now has a recurring role on Season 3 of Showtime’s comedy “Black Monday.”

In an interview with Variety, he said “Action is something that I want to do — action, drama, thriller — that’s a genre that I want to really get into. But if you can do comedy, you can do anything.”

‘Marvel or anybody — they should give me a call,’ he added

The 27-years- old said “My ultimate goal is to really become a well-rounded actor. I want to do action, but I want to be able to do drama as well. This is my craft, and I want to accomplish it 100 per cent,” he added.

What inspired Sam to a hero is masters of the craft on screen, ‘When I do cardio for 45 minutes or up to an hour when I’m on the treadmill, I’m studying watching.’

‘I consider it as my craft. I no longer watch a story of the film: I watch performances,’ he added.

Sam Asghari was seen in the ‘Work from home’ video as well, as he trying really hard to making his way in Hollywood.