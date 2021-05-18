Double Click 970×250

“I was Scared To Take Up Indian Projects After Ban On Pakistani Artists”: Mahira Khan

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

18th May, 2021. 01:44 pm
Adsense 300×600
Mahira Khan

Pakistani showbiz’s acclaimed actress Mahira Khan recently opened up about how much she was scared to join Bollywood after ban on Pakistani artists.

In a recent interview, Mahira Khan talked about how a ‘great opportunity for Subcontinent to come together and collaborate was lost.’

“A lot of the other series were offered to me & at that time…I don’t know if anybody will understand when I say this, I was scared. I was genuinely just scared. It wasn’t about what people say, I was just like, ‘I don’t know if I want to go there,” she said.

Earlier, the Raees starlet had extended her support to Palestine.

Taking to Instagram she had posted a picture of a Palestinian flag with a heart extending from it in a bid to show solidarity with the people, whose lives have been greatly affected by Israel.

She also urged her followers to not remain silent saying that there would be “blood on our hands”.

“If we remain silent, there is blood on our hands too. Free Palestine,” she captioned the post.

Many Pakistani celebrities have been vocal about the atrocities happening in Palestine by Israeli troops.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Shaniera Akram
27 mins ago
What does Shaniera Akram wish to send to Karachi?

Shaniera Akram, wife of former cricketer Wasim Akram, felt one with the...
TikTok Milestone
1 hour ago
Ali Khan Hyderabadi Hits An Impressive TikTok milestone

Pakistan's leading TikTok star Ali Khan Hyderabadi, from Hyderabad Sindh, has managed...
Fawad Khan Palestine
3 hours ago
Fawad Khan spotted in Lahore at the protest in support of Palestine

Leading Pakistani actor Fawad Khan took part in a pro-Palestinian protest in...
Meghan's Cameo Role In Harry And Oprah's Mental Health Series
3 hours ago
Meghan’s Cameo Role In Harry And Oprah’s Mental Health Series

The trailer for a web series on mental health produced by American...
Yashma Gill Gets Tired Of 'This Fast Life': Take A Look
3 hours ago
Yashma Gill Gets Tired Of ‘This Fast Life’: Take A Look

One of the most stylish actresses of Pakistan showbiz Industry Yashma Gill...
Alizeh Shah critics
4 hours ago
Alizeh Shah astutely responds to critics and backlash

Alizeh Shah, a young emerging actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry, responded...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Shah Mahmood in Turkey
4 mins ago
FM Calls Upon Entire Muslim Community To Help Stop Israel’s persecution In Gaza

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who arrived in Turkey today on an...
73-year-old Pakistani Approved For Release From Guantanamo Bay After 16 Years
26 mins ago
73-year-old Pakistani Approved For Release From Guantanamo Bay After 16 Years

The release of Saifullah Paracha, the 73-year-old Pakistani prisoner at Guantanamo Bay...
Shaniera Akram
27 mins ago
What does Shaniera Akram wish to send to Karachi?

Shaniera Akram, wife of former cricketer Wasim Akram, felt one with the...
COVID-19 mobile vaccination
30 mins ago
Sindh To Begin mobile COVID-19 vaccination Across All Districts

The Sindh government has announced to begin mobile COVID-19 vaccination in public...