Pakistani showbiz’s acclaimed actress Mahira Khan recently opened up about how much she was scared to join Bollywood after ban on Pakistani artists.

In a recent interview, Mahira Khan talked about how a ‘great opportunity for Subcontinent to come together and collaborate was lost.’

“A lot of the other series were offered to me & at that time…I don’t know if anybody will understand when I say this, I was scared. I was genuinely just scared. It wasn’t about what people say, I was just like, ‘I don’t know if I want to go there,” she said.

Earlier, the Raees starlet had extended her support to Palestine.

Taking to Instagram she had posted a picture of a Palestinian flag with a heart extending from it in a bid to show solidarity with the people, whose lives have been greatly affected by Israel.

She also urged her followers to not remain silent saying that there would be “blood on our hands”.

“If we remain silent, there is blood on our hands too. Free Palestine,” she captioned the post.

Many Pakistani celebrities have been vocal about the atrocities happening in Palestine by Israeli troops.