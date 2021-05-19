Shaniera Akram, wife of legendary cricketer Wasim Akram takes to her social media handle and urges netizens to not consider her silence as she doesn’t stand with humanity.

Referring to the ongoing Israel-Palestine clashes, Shaniera, in her tweet wrote, “Please don’t ever mistake my silence for not caring, in fact, it’s almost always quite the opposite. You are not human if you don’t feel for the killing of innocent life. And when our hearts are struggling to process it, our minds need a little longer to put into words!”

In another tweet, the social media personality further said that no matter what the reason, he will never support inhumanity and torture against innocent people.

“I will never support the torture, suffering or destruction of innocent people no matter what the reason. We are all trying to survive in this world and any person, group or country who uses innocent human life as collateral damage is in the wrong! #IStandWithPalestine,” the tweet read.

On the other hand, the legendary cricketer Wasim Akram also voiced his support for the Palestinian Muslims after Israeli forces began to continue their brutal act of terrorism in Gaza.

“It doesn’t matter what side you’re on, or which team you support, this is not a game, it’s War and at the end of the day when there has been death and suffering there will never be a winner, everyone has already lost! #IStandWithPalestine #IStandForHumanity,” Akram said via his tweet.

Note that Israeli forces began airstrikes and bombardment against the Palestinian civilians, killing more than 200 with their brutal violent acts.