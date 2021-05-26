Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Imran Abbas and Ushna Shah shed light on their wedding rumours

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

26th May, 2021. 04:50 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Imran Abbas Ushna Shah

Pakistani actors Imran Abbas and Ushna Shah created their marriage scandal through a short clip which spread like wildfire.

Imran Abbas and Ushna Shah have been joking about the news of their fake marriage since yesterday, and Ushna Shah gave it a new turn.

The ‘Baala’ actress shared a video to her Instagram story in which she can be seen crying as a bride saying, “How can Imran leave me?”

The actress recorded this short scene on a set and wrote tagging and adressing Imran Abbas, “I guess that’s the end of that story, Imran Abbas, how could you?

She also wrote, “See you next scandal, guys!”

Imran Abbas could not help but comment on short video and sense of humor of the actress. Sharing the clip to his Instagram story, he wrote in response to the video, “U cracked me up laughing” adding laughing emojis with his message.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that Imran Abbas has reacted to rumors of his marriage.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Samuel E. Wright
1 hour ago
Samuel E. Wright, Known For Voicing The Little Mermaid’s Crab, Dies Due To Prostate Cancer

Samuel E. Wright, the famed voice-over man behind the crab from Disney’s The...
1 hour ago
Actress Saheefa Jabbar Just Can’t Wait To Be A Mom

Pakistan's emerging actress Saheefa Jabbar, who had tied the knot privately in...
Jannat Mirza TikTok
1 hour ago
News about deaths due to TikTok are all lies, Jannat Mirza

Jannat Mirza, Pakistan's number one TikTok star and a young emerging actress...
Yasir Hussain surgery
2 hours ago
Yasir Hussain discloses why he underwent surgery

Leading actor of the film and TV industry Yasir Hussain told fans...
Zara Noor Abbas
2 hours ago
Zara Noor Abbas Is Truly An Ultimate Slayer In Recent Clicks

Zara Noor Abbas usually treats her fans with adorable photos and videos...
Christian Betzmann Zoya Nasir
3 hours ago
Christian Betzmann Addresses Failed Engagement Sharing “First & Last” Post With Zoya Nasir

Christian Betzmann, a German travel Vlogger, whose engagement was called off with...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Insaf Sehat Sahulat Card
36 mins ago
PM Imran Ensures health insurance To All Citizens Under Insaf Sehat Sahulat Card

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Wednesday (today) said that ensures the...
Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Takes Oath As Punjab MPA After More Than 2 years
48 mins ago
Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Takes Oath As Punjab MPA After More Than 2 years

Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was sworn in as a...
Samuel E. Wright
1 hour ago
Samuel E. Wright, Known For Voicing The Little Mermaid’s Crab, Dies Due To Prostate Cancer

Samuel E. Wright, the famed voice-over man behind the crab from Disney’s The...
Sony aims to connect 1 billion users via entertainment services
1 hour ago
Sony aims to connect 1 billion users via entertainment services

Tech giant Sony Group Corp. said today that it aims to connect...