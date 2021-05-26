Imran Abbas and Ushna Shah shed light on their wedding rumours

Pakistani actors Imran Abbas and Ushna Shah created their marriage scandal through a short clip which spread like wildfire.

Imran Abbas and Ushna Shah have been joking about the news of their fake marriage since yesterday, and Ushna Shah gave it a new turn.

The ‘Baala’ actress shared a video to her Instagram story in which she can be seen crying as a bride saying, “How can Imran leave me?”

The actress recorded this short scene on a set and wrote tagging and adressing Imran Abbas, “I guess that’s the end of that story, Imran Abbas, how could you?

She also wrote, “See you next scandal, guys!”

Imran Abbas could not help but comment on short video and sense of humor of the actress. Sharing the clip to his Instagram story, he wrote in response to the video, “U cracked me up laughing” adding laughing emojis with his message.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that Imran Abbas has reacted to rumors of his marriage.