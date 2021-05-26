Imran Ashraf Thanks Twitter For Verifying His Account

Pakistani actor Imran Ashraf is over the moon as his Twitter account recently got the blue badge.

The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actor thanked the micro-blogging site “Twitter” for verifying his account. He wrote,

“Thank you twitter” followed by a red heart emoji.

Thank you twitter ❤ pic.twitter.com/e4DdfR2Anh — Imran Ashraf (@IamImranAshraf) May 26, 2021

Actor and writer Imran Ashraf, who has acted in blockbuster dramas of the Pakistani industry one after another, is not like the rest of the actors who became famous overnight. Imran Ashraf has achieved a name in the industry with great hard work and endurance.

Even after hearing all sorts of discouraging remarks and flawed comments regarding his acting at the beginning of his career, Imran Ashraf continued his journey with passion and conviction and today he has won over every heart.

Earlier, he had shared digital painting on social media of the 6 best characters he has played in dramas that refreshed the fans’ memories.