Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain confirmed becoming parents soon!

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, are all set to welcome their bundle of joy as they are expecting their first child.

The good news is announced by the Raqeeb se actor with an adorable picture of herself and Yasir on her Instagram where she can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

She captioned the post: “ALHAMDULILLAH Arriving July 2021 INSHALLAH.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN🇵🇰 (@iiqraaziz)

Iqra Aziz is one of the boldest and bravest actresses in the Pakistani drama industry. Be it her professional or personal choices, Iqra has always acted according to her dreams and desires.

Yasir Hussain also shared a similar photo on his Instagram with the cutest caption. “Allah hamesha hi hum per Meherbaan raha hai aur is bar toh uski karamnawazi Bemisaal hai. Aulaad Allah ka khoobsurat tohfa hai. Alhamdulillah Hum bohot khush hain aur umeed karty hain k aap bhi hamen apni duaon mai yaad rakhengy,”