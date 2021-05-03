Adsense 970×250

Iqra Aziz’s baby shower dress had 100 handcrafted messages Inscribed On Her Dupatta

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

03rd May, 2021. 11:10 am
Iqra Yasir expecting first baby
Pakistani showbiz’s lovely couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are expecting their first baby as the parents-to-be announced the news via their social media handles.

Iqra added magic to the news as she gave us a set time to look forward to for the baby’s arrival with adorable snaps flaunting her baby bump.

Whereas, Yasir Hussain took to his Instagram to announce this beautiful news and wrote: “Allah hamesha hi hum par meherbaan raha hai aur iss baar tou aur iss baar tou uskk karamnawazi baemisaal hai.”

More beautifully, the dress worn by Aziz at her baby shower yesterday has caught the attention of netizens as the dress was decorated with 100 flowers and 100 duas [prayers].

It had 100 handcrafted messages in Urdu inscribed on her dupatta.

Take A Look:

Iqra Aziz baby arrival

Iqra Aziz baby arrival

Soon after the couple announced that they are soon to welcome their first child, netizens, friends and fellow celebrities flooded the comments section with beautiful prayers, best wishes and love for the soon-to-arrive baby.

Also, the actress shared multiple pictures from her baby shower event alongside her husband Yasir as she adorably cradled her growing baby bump.

She captioned the post: “ALHAMDULILLAH Arriving July 2021 INSHALLAH.”

