Is Jennifer Lopez Back With Ben Affleck? Find Out!

According to the reports, on April 29, in Los Angeles, Jennifer Lopez was seen with Ben Affleck in their car.

Sources claimed that Jennifer Lopez, 51, was already dating Ben Affleck, 48, at her home before the news of their reunion broke out.

Previously, on April 15, Jennifer stated his separation from her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, by saying for him ‘better as friends’.

In Miami, at a luxury rental, Ben and Jennifer are living together and spotted ‘kissing’ in a gym while workouts.

As per the reports, Jennifer was looking forward to announcing her reunion with Ben by herself through Instagram, but unfortunately, Ben’s pictures surfaced of being at her home.

As per the source, Ben and Jennifer don’t like to be alone, and she truly loves him. They both have a long history, and they are having ‘no trouble’ in building their long-distance relationship work.

Ben is happily spending his time with her, and they spent a lot of time together at home being low-key and calming.

Earlier, Jennifer liked an Instagram post about ‘being loved by the right person, this seemed that her love for Ben is increasing over time.

Ben and Jennifer first started dating in 2002 after meeting on the set of Gigli and soon got engaged, when they were set to get married in September 2003, the wedding delayed and finally ended in January 2004, though by the time they get back together, and as per the sources Jennifer is now even more happy and excited after ending her relationship with Alex.

Their fans told that they have seen Ben wearing the same watch from his cameo on Jennifer’s 2002 hit music video for her song Jenny from the Block.

As per the source, Jennifer landed in Los Angeles so that she and Ben can spend more time together, they have been seen in touch every day since their Montana trip, but there’s still some important discussion to held before they officially go public’.

The source added, ‘It’s very clear they’ve fallen for each other again in a very intense way, but they don’t want to jinx anything by attaching labels or putting themselves under too much pressure.

According to an international media, Ben send an email to Jennifer, after her pictures appeared of shooting wedding scenes with her co-star Josh Duhamel, he praises her by saying ‘how beautiful she looked’, and wished to replace Josh, but unfortunately, he was filming The Tender Bar in Boston with George Clooney.

After this, they both started their communication until she wrapped up filming in late April. Ben emailed her about being able to ‘own J-Lo’s heart’ with his pen after she gushed about his writing.