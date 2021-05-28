Is Meera Jee Sad? Fans Curious To Know

Legendary Pakistani actress Meera Jee has left everyone confused after she shared an extremely depressing video on her Instagram account.

The Baaji actress re-shared her TikTok video on her Instagram handle in which her eyes look teary with a messed up eye makeup.

The video features late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s dialogue “main samjhta hun aakhir main sab kuch janay dene ka naam hi zindagi hay. Aur sab si ziada takleef tab hoti hay jab aapko alvida kehne ka mauqa nahi milta”. [I believe letting everything go is called life and the most painful thing is that you don’t get a chance to say goodbye].

Soon after the actress shared the video, her fans and followers were concerned about her as she looked sad.

One of the netizens wrote,

“Why you so sad something happened in your life 😕”

However, many also praise Meera Jee’s expressions.

“Loved the dialogs and expressions on ur face ❤️”

Earlier the veteran actress shared a photo with a heart-touching caption which stated,

“Actors are made for criticism, judgment, and scrutiny.”

She went on to write,

“Nowadays it’s a part of our everyday life. Actors are an amazing mix of being very thick-skinned and very soft and emotional inside.”