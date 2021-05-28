Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Is Meera Jee Sad? Fans Curious To Know

Web DeskWeb Editor

28th May, 2021. 08:55 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Meera Jee sad

Legendary Pakistani actress Meera Jee has left everyone confused after she shared an extremely depressing video on her Instagram account.

The Baaji actress re-shared her TikTok video on her Instagram handle in which her eyes look teary with a messed up eye makeup.

The video features late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s dialogue “main samjhta hun aakhir main sab kuch janay dene ka naam hi zindagi hay. Aur sab si ziada takleef tab hoti hay jab aapko alvida kehne ka mauqa nahi milta”. [I believe letting everything go is called life and the most painful thing is that you don’t get a chance to say goodbye].

Soon after the actress shared the video, her fans and followers were concerned about her as she looked sad.

One of the netizens wrote,

“Why you so sad something happened in your life 😕”

However, many also praise Meera Jee’s expressions.

“Loved the dialogs and expressions on ur face ❤️”

Earlier the veteran actress shared a photo with a heart-touching caption which stated,

“Actors are made for criticism, judgment, and scrutiny.”

She went on to write,

“Nowadays it’s a part of our everyday life. Actors are an amazing mix of being very thick-skinned and very soft and emotional inside.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Meera (@meerajeeofficial)

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

BTS Butter Remix
1 hour ago
BTS: Have you watched ‘Butter’ remix music video yet?

K-pop band BTS has treated their fans with a "Butter" hot remix...
#aurorarunaway
3 hours ago
Mehwish Hayat also hops onto the #aurorarunaway trend bandwagon

Leading Pakistani actress and the ‘Tamgha-e-Imtiaz’ medalist, Mehwish Hayat won the hearts of fans...
Ayeza Khan TikTok
4 hours ago
Ayeza Khan makes her mark on TikTok in just two days

Khobro and talented actress Ayeza Khan, who recently hopped onto the TikTok...
Beyoncé Knowles
5 hours ago
Beyoncé Knowles has great news for her fans!

Leading American singer and actress Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter gave her fans good news on...
Palestinian People
5 hours ago
600 musicians call for ‘solidarity with the Palestinian people’ including Patti Smith and Questlove

Musicians were called upon "to publicly assert their solidarity with the Palestinian...
Zac Efron United States
6 hours ago
Has Zac Efron decided to say goodbye to the United States?

American actor Zac Efron has sold his Los Feliz five-bedroom mansion in...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Fawad Chaudhry HARDtalk
3 mins ago
The elected government should not be considered weak: Fawad Chaudhry

Speaking on a program on British Broadcasting Corporation "HARDtalk, Fawad Chaudhry said...
Sky Guard-1
37 mins ago
Sky Guard-1: Pakistan-Egypt begin Joint Air Def Exercise

Opening Ceremony of Pakistan-Egypt first Joint Air Def Exercise "Sky Guard -1"...
Coronavirus
53 mins ago
First case of Indian coronavirus variant reported in Sindh

Provincial Minister for Health, Dr. Azra Pechuho has confirmed on Friday that...
BTS Butter Remix
1 hour ago
BTS: Have you watched ‘Butter’ remix music video yet?

K-pop band BTS has treated their fans with a "Butter" hot remix...