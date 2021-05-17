The highest-paid model Bella Hadid, who joined the protest in solidarity with her Palestinian brethren, has been extremely backlashed by the Israeli government.

Bella Hadid took to the streets to voice support for Palestinians and expressed displeasure for the Israeli forces.

“Shame on you”, the Israeli government attacked Bella via Twitter posts.

“When celebrities like Bella Hadid advocate for throwing Jews into the sea, they are advocating for the elimination of the Jewish State,” the users added more.

Earlier, Bella Hadid shared photos on her Instagram account, demanding peace and independence of Palestine.

She wrote, “It has always been #freepalestine. ALWAYS. I have a lot to say about this but for now, please read and educate yourself. This is not about religion. This is not about spewing hate on one or the other. This is about Israeli colonization, ethnic cleansing, military occupation, and apartheid over the Palestinian people that has been going on for YEARS!”

She went on to add, “I have been told my entire life that who I am: a Palestinian woman – is not real. I’ve been told my father does not have a birthplace if he is from Palestine. And I am here to say. Palestine is very much real and the Palestinian people are here to stay and coexist. As they always have. And we will always come together as a family. Always.”