It is difficult to shoot scenes which require holding hands, Mahira Khan

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

20th May, 2021. 04:15 pm
Mahira Khan

Everyone’s beloved actress and supermodel of Pakistan Mahira Khan says that she does not like to hug and hold hands, and at the beginning of her career she worried about it a lot.

Everyone admires the world-famous actress Mahira Khan’s pure heart and simplicity.

Mahira Khan, who has millions of followers on social media, said that she faced many difficulties at the beginning of her career in the showbiz industry because people got uncomfortably close, and they hugged or held hands which was part of the requirement for some projects she shot for.

Mahira Khan at the beginning of her career had to tell directors and producers that she would not do such a scene which involved touching, hugging or holding hands.

She further mentioned how her habit changed gradually as she realized that hugging or holding hands while shooting scenes was part of the role(s) she had to play, which is part of her job.

