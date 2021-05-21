Jannat Mirza becomes the first Pakistani to reach 15 million followers

Pakistan’s top model, TikTok star and actress Jannat Mirza‘s TikTok account has now 15 million followers after which she has become the most popular personality in Pakistan and the first Pakistani to attain a large number of followers.

Jannat Mirza, a TikTok sensation from Faisalabad, Pakistan and recently debuted in Lollywood, has 15 million followers on the video sharing app.

With the increase in followers on the app, Jannat Mirza has become the first person in Pakistan to be followed by 15 million users on any social media platform.

After garnering this recognition, Jannat Mirza has surpassed the current Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in the race for popularity.

Before Jannat Mirza, Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only person in Pakistan who was followed by 13.5 million users on the micro-blogging site Twitter, but now with the increase in Jannat Mirza’s TikTok followers, she is leading the race.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s most popular actress on social media so far is Ayeza Khan who is followed by 9 million users on Instagram but Jannat Mirza has left behind both Prime Minister Imran Khan and actress Ayeza Khan.

If you take a look at Jannat Mirza’s TikTok account, she has uploaded innumerable videos so far which get millions of likes while her fans also send positive messages in the comments section.

Fans of Pakistan’s number one TikTok star not only follow her on the app but also follow her on her Instagram account.

At present, Jannat Mirza has 2.1 million followers on Instagram, while she has made more than a thousand posts on Instagram, which include her charming photos as well as her TikTok videos.

Jannat Mirza, 20, is a student of Arts College in Faisalabad, a well-known industrial city of Pakistan. She had moved to Japan for educational purposes last year but returned to Pakistan after a hiatus of months in Tokyo.