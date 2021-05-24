Justin Bieber, Wife Hailey Strike A Pose For Their Sunday Selfie

Famed Canadian singer Justin Bieber and wife Hailey are true couple goals as they treated fans with their romantic Sunday selfie.

Justin took to his Instagram to pose with his beautiful wife and fans are gushing over the cute couple.

“Happy Sunday,” he captioned the post.

Earlier, Justin Bieber had spilt the beans behind his tattoos, saying, “The bear, which I got in New Zealand, represents rest,” he detailed the tattoo on his right shoulder.

“As tough and resilient as a bear is, it always hibernates, which is so important. We as humans go, go, and go without resting and it can leave us exhausted and drained,” he added.

About Bieber’s tattoo on the top-left of his chest, he said, “The lion I got done by the tattoo artist Bang Bang, and it represents having the heart of a lion.”

“Being bold, courageous, strong! I also love the bird on my neck that I got from Dr. Woo,” the singer added more.

“It’s a reminder to use the gifts God has given me and give it all I have—to fly above all of the bullshit.”

“The cross in the middle of my chest is a symbol of my faith, and a reminder of what Jesus endured to rectify all that was broken,” he said.

The Baby singer further added, “The rose on my neck from Dr. Woo reminds me that even though I’m flawed, beauty shines even through our rough edges.”