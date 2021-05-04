Double Click 970×250

Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account ‘permanently suspended’ for violating its rules

Bilal BariEditor

04th May, 2021. 09:20 pm
Actor Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account was suspended on Tuesday, because of a tweet series she put out on Monday on the violence in West Bengal after Mamata Banerjee’s All India Trinamool Congress won the assembly election.

A Twitter spokesperson said, “We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service.”

This is not the first time the star’s account was suspended as earlier this year, her account saw restrictions following an incendiary tweet against an Amazon Prince Video series.

Reacting strongly to the ban, the actress told to media, “Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do.”

“Fortunately I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still there is no end to the suffering,” she concluded

Twitter had said in a statement at that time. “We take action on any account that violates the Twitter Rules. We welcome people to freely express themselves on our service, however as outlined in our Abusive Behaviour Policy, you may not engage in the targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so’’.

Many social media users have called Ranaut out for spreading hatred.

However, The actor also posted a video on Instagram where she termed the silence of the liberal international media on Bengal violence their “conspiracy against India”. Ranaut is also active on Facebook.

