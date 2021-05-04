Double Click 970×250

Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter Account Permanently Suspended

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

04th May, 2021. 08:32 pm
Twitter has announced the permanent suspension of the account of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. She made some controversial tweets regarding the violence in the state of West Bengal.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, a supporter of India’s hardline Hindu nationalist ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, posted some provocative tweets about the violence in the state of West Bengal, which led to the suspension of her Twitter account.

Twitter says the actress’s account has consistently violated Twitter’s “hate and indecent treatment policies, which is why this action has been taken.”

A Twitter spokesman told Indian media that they took action against any account that violates Twitter’s rules and regulations. They welcome the free expression of people on our services. However, as stated in our Abuse Policy, people may not engage in targeted harassment, nor anyone can incite others to do so.

“The account has been permanently suspended for persistent violations,” Twitter said. According to the spokesman, Twitter’s rules and regulations are for all users and anyone found violating it will be dealt with without discrimination.

As the actress’ Twitter account is no longer, it is difficult to access the original text of her tweets. However, the excerpts of her controversial tweets published by the Indian media show that she urged Indian Prime Minister Modi to resort to gangster tactics to “tame” West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee’s regional party defeated Modi’s Hindu nationalists in elections over the weekend to retain control of the state government.

Shortly after Narendra Modi became the Chief Minister of Gujarat in early 2000, anti-Muslim religious riots erupted in 2002. About 2,000 Muslims were killed in the riots. Many quarters had blamed Gujarat Chief Minister Modi for the anti-Muslim riots. However, government agencies gave him a clean chit after an investigation.

After these riots, Modi’s popularity skyrocketed and then the BJP fielded him as the prime minister’s hope and he succeeded and became the country’s prime minister.

Earlier, Twitter had temporarily blocked the account of Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel for provocative posts. At the time, Rangoli had launched a campaign on Twitter claiming that the Coronavirus had spread in India due to the Tablighi Jamaat.

Actress Kangana Ranaut is a supporter of hardline Hindu organizations like RSS and is often in the headlines for her controversial tweets. She kept tweeting harsh and offensive words about the violence in the state of West Bengal.

Dozens of Union ministers, including Modi and Amit Shah, had used all their strength to win the West Bengal Assembly elections, yet the Bharatiya Janata Party has suffered a crushing defeat.

Clashes broke out between BJP and Mamata Banerjee workers in several areas on Monday, May 3, after the counting of votes on Sunday, in which more than a dozen people have been reported killed so far. According to reports, an equal number of people on both sides have been killed.

 

