Kim Kardashian revealed how she tested positive for COVID-19

Suhaib Ahmed

28th May, 2021. 10:37 pm
Kim Kardashian breaks the silence and finally revealed the story about how she was tested positive for Covid-19.

In fall 2020, Kim Kardashian and her four children tested positive for Covid-19, because of which she had to shut down the production of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’.

International media reported that she got this deadly virus during a trip. To celebrate her 40th birthday, the actress went on to a private island, where she got the virus. However, she denies this news and clarifies using Twitter.

She tweeted, “False. Nobody caught COVID-19 from the trip.”

On a TV program, she further revealed the full story that how she and her family tested positive for COVID-19, where she told that her son ‘Saint’ was the first person from her family to get the virus, and later her whole family got the virus.

She said, “Saint was the first to have it in our family and he caught it from school from another student who tested positive first”.

She further said, “I then developed symptoms and got it a few days after he coughed on me while caring for him.”

