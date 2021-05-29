Double Click 728 x 90
Kourtney Kardashian sheds light on her parenting

Raba Noor

29th May, 2021. 06:35 pm
Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian recently shares her beliefs on parenting during a recent conversation with Miranda Kerr in a new Vogue Paris video.

She stressed the self-care aspect of it all.

The reality TV star got candid about her parenting tactics around self-care over dinner with Miranda Kerr.

In the video, she said, “Including my kids in my self-care is really helpful because as a mom I just feel so guilty if I was like ‘Guys, I’m gonna close my door and I’m gonna get a massage,’ you know.

“My kids, actually, they love getting massages too. So we put on a good movie, we all go in my bedroom, turn on the fireplace and take turns getting massages,” she added

It just makes it nice family time together. Instead of just me feeling guilty and going and doing it on my own.” she said

Have a look at the video here:

 

