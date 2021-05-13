Double Click 970×250

Kubra Khan is Eid-ready as she serves up a seraphic look for the gram

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

13th May, 2021. 03:46 pm
Adsense 300×600
Kubra Khan eid look

A well-known British-Pakistani actress Kubra Khan is winning the hearts of her fans with a seraphic Eid look.

Taking to Instagram, Kubra was spotted donning a gorgeous cyan coloured gharara to add a crisp of being traditional on the occasion of Eid Al -Fitr.

The actress captioned the post, “This is well overdue, So I received this beautiful dress as my last year’s Eidi but with the circumstances last Ramadan it didn’t feel right to “celebrate” and I surely didn’t want such a gorgeous dress that was made just for me to be wasted over a random post. So this year Let me start my Eid with this beauty. Eid Mubarak to all.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kübra Khan (@thekubism)

The Alif starlet wore minimal daytime makeup with dress-matching heavy earrings. She finished off her look by keeping her hair in loose curls.

Previously, Kubra Khan was asked a question during a show at BOL Entertainment naming ‘BOL Nights with Ahsan Khan’.

The show host, Ahsan Khan asks Kubra that does she ever think that she works in the wrong field.

Answering the question, Kubra had said, “Yes! I can call it a spiritual awakening that the field I am working in, is not suitable. But, I am trying to balance it out till I afford to not be in it.”

She further said that I always had a dream to work in such an industry where people even in a small town know you, where every festival is celebrated together with a large number of celebrities, and you are known by every single person.

Extending her reply she says, “Despite everything, I love my art, but it comes with a territory. I never impose the glamour and attractions around me but however, the celebrity becomes public property and that is what I unlike about the showbiz field.”

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Maya Ali Serves Major Desi Inspiration For Eid In Tea Pink Dress
4 hours ago
Maya Ali Serves Major Desi Inspiration For Eid In Tea Pink Dress

This Eid-ul-Fitr, Maya Ali is serving her fans major desi inspiration by...
Malala Yousafzai To Attend HBO "Friends" Reunion
7 hours ago
Malala Yousafzai To Attend HBO “Friends” Reunion

The long-awaited cast reunion of the popular American drama series 'Friends' will...
Farooq Qaiser: Uncle Sargam, A household Name For 90s Kids Passes Away
7 hours ago
Farooq Qaiser: Uncle Sargam, A household Name For 90s Kids Passes Away

Well-known Pakistani artist and creator of puppet comedy character Uncle Sargam Farooq...
Hina Altaf, Agha Ali Send Love To Fans On Eid Amidst Pandemic
7 hours ago
Hina Altaf, Agha Ali Send Love To Fans On Eid Amidst Pandemic

On Friday the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr Hina Altaf shared photos with...
Neelam Muneer Stuns In Orange Dress On 2nd Day Of Eid
8 hours ago
Neelam Muneer Stuns In Orange Dress On 2nd Day Of Eid

Pakistan’s confident actress Neelam Muneer is much known among fans because of her fine...
Sonya Hussyn’s Floral Gharara Set Is Winner For Eid Celebrations
1 day ago
Sonya Hussyn’s Floral Gharara Set Is Winner For Eid Celebrations

Sonya Hussyn has always been a fan of perky eastern dresses, and...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

USD TO PKR: Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021
8 mins ago
Latest Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today For, 15th May 2021

Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar price in Pakistan today 2021) exchange rate given below....
Bitcoin soars above
23 mins ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Price in Pakistan, 15th May 2021

Karachi: Today 1 BTC to PKR (Bitcoin to PKR) according to the...
gold rate today
38 mins ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 15th May 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on (13th May 2021) is being sold...
Maya Ali Serves Major Desi Inspiration For Eid In Tea Pink Dress
4 hours ago
Maya Ali Serves Major Desi Inspiration For Eid In Tea Pink Dress

This Eid-ul-Fitr, Maya Ali is serving her fans major desi inspiration by...