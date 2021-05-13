Kubra Khan is Eid-ready as she serves up a seraphic look for the gram

A well-known British-Pakistani actress Kubra Khan is winning the hearts of her fans with a seraphic Eid look.

Taking to Instagram, Kubra was spotted donning a gorgeous cyan coloured gharara to add a crisp of being traditional on the occasion of Eid Al -Fitr.

The actress captioned the post, “This is well overdue, So I received this beautiful dress as my last year’s Eidi but with the circumstances last Ramadan it didn’t feel right to “celebrate” and I surely didn’t want such a gorgeous dress that was made just for me to be wasted over a random post. So this year Let me start my Eid with this beauty. Eid Mubarak to all.”

The Alif starlet wore minimal daytime makeup with dress-matching heavy earrings. She finished off her look by keeping her hair in loose curls.

Previously, Kubra Khan was asked a question during a show at BOL Entertainment naming ‘BOL Nights with Ahsan Khan’.

The show host, Ahsan Khan asks Kubra that does she ever think that she works in the wrong field.

Answering the question, Kubra had said, “Yes! I can call it a spiritual awakening that the field I am working in, is not suitable. But, I am trying to balance it out till I afford to not be in it.”

She further said that I always had a dream to work in such an industry where people even in a small town know you, where every festival is celebrated together with a large number of celebrities, and you are known by every single person.

Extending her reply she says, “Despite everything, I love my art, but it comes with a territory. I never impose the glamour and attractions around me but however, the celebrity becomes public property and that is what I unlike about the showbiz field.”