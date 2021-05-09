Double Click 970×250

Let’s pray that God blesses all our mothers: Mehwish Hayat

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

10th May, 2021. 12:18 am
Mehwish Hayat mother

Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat expresses her unconditional love for her mother as the world celebrates International Mother’s Day.

The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient took to Instagram and shared multiple photos with her mother. Netizens were in shock after looking at Hayat’s mum.

Take a look!

Netizens’ Reaction:

One of the social media users wrote,

“Mashallah, both are looking same..”

Earlier, Mehwish posted on the micro-blogging site Twitter, Mehwish Hayat wrote, “I am truly disturbed by the way COVID is effecting India. We Pakistanis pray that our neighbours pull through – we’re here to offer whatever help is needed.”

The actress and model appealed to the Pakistani people writing, “I urge our own ppl to take heed & understand that this pandemic is not over. We have to follow SOP(s)”

