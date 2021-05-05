Double Click 970×250

Lionel Richie to perform at Longleat safari park next summer

Web Desk

05th May, 2021. 03:00 pm
Lionel Richie's Bristol

American singer, songwriter, musician, and television personality Lionel Richie has announced he will perform at Longleat safari park next summer as part of his Hello tour.

The pop legend was due to play Bristol this summer, but that was pushed back to 2022 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Richie said of the concert: “I am really excited to be playing at Longleat. I know we’ll all have such an incredible night of partying together. It’s a venue steeped in music history – The Rolling Stones and Elton John have both headlined Longleat and I’m honoured to be joining the esteemed list See you all next year.”

Lionel Richie, over the course of his glittering career, has sold more than 90 million records – making him one of the world’s bestselling artists of all time.

During the 1970s, he recorded with the funk band the Commodores, and his solo career made him one of the most successful balladeers of the 1980s.

