Look how fans reacted over Friends: The Reunion

Raba Noor

28th May, 2021. 09:17 pm
Friends: The Reunion

The much-awaited return of the sitcom Friends: The reunion which is streaming across the world, has received multiple reactions from the fans.

The netizens couldn’t control their excitement while experiencing what fans term a “historic reunion” as the six actors reunite on screen to take over the internet after 17 years.

Here are some of the reactions from fans of FRIENDS on Twitter:

Hosted by James Corden and streamed on HBO Max, the reunion brought together all six of the original Friends cast — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Mathew Perry, and David Schwimmer.

