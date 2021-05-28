Look how fans reacted over Friends: The Reunion

The much-awaited return of the sitcom Friends: The reunion which is streaming across the world, has received multiple reactions from the fans.

The netizens couldn’t control their excitement while experiencing what fans term a “historic reunion” as the six actors reunite on screen to take over the internet after 17 years.

Here are some of the reactions from fans of FRIENDS on Twitter:

rachel green walked in central perk with a wedding dress on, became monica’s roommate and the rest is history. #friendsreunion pic.twitter.com/aDcDfegidr — nicole (@anistonily) May 28, 2021

Paul Rudd did make a cameo as Ant-Man#FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/cDBBxWaVI6 — omkar (@omviously) May 28, 2021

Me after David and Jennifer confessed that they had a crush on one another and let their feelings and tension flow through Ross and Rachel #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/BQEq7IQWFL — diellza (@diellzakaba) May 28, 2021

They are my safe space. They are my comfort zone. Thank you for bringing an immense amount of joy into my life when i needed it the most. I’m forever grateful and my heart is full #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/LWFCMIvbLB — LW (@lalillaaa) May 28, 2021

Hosted by James Corden and streamed on HBO Max, the reunion brought together all six of the original Friends cast — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Mathew Perry, and David Schwimmer.