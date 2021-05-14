Malala Yousafzai To Attend HBO “Friends” Reunion

The long-awaited cast reunion of the popular American drama series ‘Friends’ will now air on May 27, HBO Max.

Streaming service HBO Max announced that Friends Reunion will also feature singers Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and K-Pop BTS band.

According to the report of the British news agency ‘Reuters’, Friends: The Reunion will include the main cast of the drama series.

Filming for “Friends: The Reunion” was supposed to be completed a year ago but was delayed due to the global coronavirus.

Without a script, Friends: The Reunion’s One of Special was filmed earlier this year in Los Angeles in the same way as Friends’ original comedy.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry will be part of the ‘Friends’ series.

Friends, which was considered one of the most popular TV shows of the 1990s, ended its 10-year broadcast in 2004 on NBC TV.

However, streaming platforms gave a new lease of life to this popular drama series where it was named the most-watched show in the world.

Recently, the news of the release of ‘Friends: The Union’ also became a top trend on Twitter all over the world.

The official teaser of Friends: The Reunion was also released by HBO Max yesterday.