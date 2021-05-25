Double Click 728 x 90
Mark Ruffalo Apologizes For Saying “Israel Is Committing Genocide”

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

25th May, 2021. 03:40 pm
Actor Mark Ruffalo, who played the Hollywood science fiction superhero ‘Hulk’, has apologized for calling out Israel for doing the Genocide of Palestinians.

Earlier on May 11, Mark Ruffalo shared a link to an online petition in his tweet in the wake of Israel’s recent aggression in Palestine, calling for sanctions similar to those imposed during the genocidal riots in South Africa.

Mark Ruffalo wrote in his tweet, “1500 Palestinians face expulsion in #Jerusalem. 200 protesters have been injured. 9 children have been killed. Sanctions on South Africa helped free its black people – it’s time for sanctions on Israel to free Palestinians. Join the call.”

However, he now apologized for his old tweet and admitted his mistake for calling out Israel and demanded sanctions.

Mark Ruffalo wrote in his May 25 tweet that he apologized for his recent tweet about Israel because he wrote in his tweet that Israel was committing “genocide.”

He wrote: “I have reflected & wanted to apologize for posts during the recent Israel/Hamas fighting that suggested Israel is committing “genocide”. It’s not accurate, it’s inflammatory, disrespectful & is being used to justify antisemitism here & abroad. Now is the time to avoid hyperbole.”

Fans were also upset with Mark Ruffalo some people commented on her tweet and explained to him that his first tweet was correct and the new tweet was wrong and he should apologize for the new tweet instead of the old one.

Some people reminded the actor that the real purpose of Zionism was to genocide Arab people and drive them out of their land, so it is correct to call Israel’s actions genocide.

