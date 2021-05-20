Double Click 970×250

Mathira Calls Out “Grown Up” Men Texting Her To Adopt Them

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

20th May, 2021. 12:39 pm
Adsense 300×600
Mathira Palestine Child Adoption

Mathira Khan, one of the boldest celebrities, recently announced her desire to adopt the suffering Palestinian child but is facing severe hate since then.

Taking to Instagram, the bold social media personality said that she wants to adopt some of the homeless Palestinian children.

“I wish we could adopt a baby from Palestine. I would love to adopt a child and give him/her all the love that he/she lost a safe place called home,” her statement read.

“If there is a way for adoption available do dm me,” she added.

However, after her announcement, several netizens also bashed saying that it would be better if she doesn’t spoil a life as she doesn’t know how to bring up a child modestly.

But Mathira Khan has had enough of all the hate as she called out people saying that her wish is nothing less than a “publicity stunt”.

She took to her Instagram once again and also bashed those men asking her to adopt them in return for a good cause.

“Can stupid boys stop messaging by saying please adopt me. What is wrong with people grown as uncles and men messaging me by saying please adopt us. WTF Man,” she frustratingly posted.

Mathira

In the comments, replying to all the naysayers, the TV show host questioned: “Why does everyone have a problem with me?”

Earlier, Mathira has given a befitting reply to all the skin shamers who criticized her for being brown.

She took to her Instagram and shared multiple photos of herself embracing her brown skin.

She wrote, “I am a brown girl who defines her standards of beauty. The darkness of my skin is my own bronzer. The sun loves me too much that I am immersed in its rays in the summer. I am not ashamed to be brown. I am a Pochahontas in my own world.”

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Yasir Hussain Palestine
13 mins ago
Yasir Hussain justifies his absence at the ‘Solidarity with Palestine’ protest

Leading actor and host of the film and TV industry Yasir Hussain...
Osman Khalid Maya Ali
1 hour ago
What’s the hearsay regarding Osman Khalid Butt & Maya Ali’s bond?

Leading Pakistani actor Osman Khalid Butt in a recent interview said he...
Mahira Khan Bollywood
2 hours ago
Mahira Khan expresses her desire to work with Bollywood filmmakers

Pakistani ‘Superstar’ actress Mahira Khan expressed her desire to work with Bollywood...
Arshad Chaiwala
3 hours ago
The Viral Arshad ‘Chaiwala’ Soon Going To Open His 10 Café Outlets In UK

Arshad Khan alias Chaiwala, who gained fame from the tea vendor in...
Ayesha Omar Palestine
3 hours ago
My country, my people, stand with Palestine, Ayesha Omar

Pakistan's famous actress Ayesha Omar, while expressing solidarity with the Palestinians, said...
Zayn Malik
13 hours ago
I stand with the Palestinian people: Zayn Malik

Pakistani British singer Zayn Malik has raised his voice in support of...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PSL 6
4 mins ago
PSL 6: PCB secures all pending approvals from UAE Government

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed it has received all outstanding...
PM Imran calls Chinese counterpart
9 mins ago
PM Imran Hails Pak-China Brotherhood In Phone Call With His Chinese Counterpart

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Thursday (today) held a telephonic conversation...
Yasir Hussain Palestine
13 mins ago
Yasir Hussain justifies his absence at the ‘Solidarity with Palestine’ protest

Leading actor and host of the film and TV industry Yasir Hussain...
US, Russia agree on making ‘best’ of diplomatic opportunities
30 mins ago
US, Russia agree on making ‘best’ of diplomatic opportunities

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a meeting with Russian counterpart...