Matthew Perry Feared He Would “Die” If Friends Audience Wouldn’t Laugh

Canadian actor, Matthew Perry recently made a heart-wrenching confession regarding his time on Friends and the fears whenever he went on the stage.

The actor made the candid confession to his former costars during HBO Max’s Friends: The Reunion special

There he was quoted saying, “To me, I felt like I was going to die if they didn’t laugh. And it’s not healthy, for sure. But I would sometimes say a line and they wouldn’t laugh and I would sweat and just go into convulsions. If I didn’t get the laugh I was supposed to get, I would freak out.”

“I felt like that every single night. Because I was like, ‘Somebody’s getting a laugh, I can’t handle it — I need to get a laugh, too’.”

It also features conversations between the core six cast members — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer — on the beloved sitcom’s original soundstage in Burbank, California.