Double Click 970×250

Maulana Tariq Jamil Slammed For Praising Salman Khan In Recent Video Message

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

17th May, 2021. 04:12 pm
Adsense 300×600
Maulana Tariq Jamil Salman Khan

Famed religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil has been severely criticized after he praised Bollywood’s controversial actor Salman Khan.

In a recent video message, Maulana Tariq lauded the Dabangg starlet for his obedience to his parents.

Addressing his comments to Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan, the cleric said he was lucky to be Salman’s father. “It was a great virtue of Salman that he treats his parents with respect despite being a celebrity,” he said.

Quoting Shoaib Akhtar, he further added, “The former Pakistani fast bowler told me that Salman Khan is very obedient to his parents and he never speaks in front of them.”

“Salman Khan is a very high-class Muslim and the second thing is his generosity and Allah Almighty loves those who are generous. If they are weak in worship, even if you offer only one Eid prayer Allah loves you,” he added more.

However, the social media users slammed Maulana Tariq Jamil for lauding Salman Khan despite having a dark and controversial lifestyle.

Earlier, the renowned scholar had detailed why he got up with the idea to launch his own clothing brand.

In a video message posted on his Twitter handle, Maulana Tariq Jamil had revealed that he was used to pray for enough source to run the Madrassahs and social works.

Explaining further about his ‘MTJ’ brand, the scholar said that the only reason behind this venture was to use the money for social work, adding “and I did not plan it for business purpose”.

He also added that this brand will help my Madrassahs to grow more even after I leave this world.

Furthermore, Maulana Tariq Jamil was born on 1 October 1953 in Mian Channu, Pakistan. He completed primary education from Central Model School, Lahore. Jamil is an alumnus of Government College University.

He received his Islamic education from Jamia Arabia, Raiwind, where he studied Qur’an, Hadith, Sufism, logic, and Islamic jurisprudence.

In 2019, the religious scholar stood 40th of a list ranking the world’s most “influential” Muslims.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Palestine
5 hours ago
Pakistani celebrities raise voice for Palestine

The whole world has once again united for Palestine as Israel is...
Hania Aamir
5 hours ago
Hania Aamir Raises Her Voice Against Israel’s Brutality On Palestinians

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has joined the pro-Palestine protest outside the National...
Bella Hadid protests
12 hours ago
Israel Fumes At Supermodel Bella Hadid For Supporting Palestine

The highest-paid model Bella Hadid, who joined the protest in solidarity with...
Saboor Aly Ali Ansari
12 hours ago
Ali Ansari Is A True Soulmate For Saboor Aly; Take A Look!

The new couple of Pakistan's showbiz industry, Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari...
Designer Creates Card-Like Lipstick Inspired By Ancient Traditions Of China
12 hours ago
Designer Creates Card-Like Lipstick Inspired By Ancient Traditions Of China

Lipstick is considered a basic requirement in women's makeup, which is usually...
Miss Universe 2020
14 hours ago
Miss Universe 2020 Photos: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza wins the pagaent

Miss Peru Janick Castillo and Miss Brazil Julia Gama were beaten out...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

USD TO PKR: Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021
42 mins ago
Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 18th May 2021

Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar price in Pakistan today 2021) exchange rate given...
Gold rate in karachi
1 hour ago
Gold Rate In Karachi Today On, 18th May 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on (18th May 2021) is being...
Turkey Urges Pope Francis To Help Rally World Against Israel
4 hours ago
Erdogan Urges Pope Francis To Help Rally World Against Israel for atrocities in Gaza

Turkey on Monday urged Pope Francis to join Ankara in rallying the...
Zahid Hafeez
5 hours ago
Israel is inflicting atrocities on Palestinians: Zahid Hafeez

Spokesperson Foreign Ministry of Pakistan, Zahid Hafeez said that Israel is inflicting...