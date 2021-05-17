Famed religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil has been severely criticized after he praised Bollywood’s controversial actor Salman Khan.

In a recent video message, Maulana Tariq lauded the Dabangg starlet for his obedience to his parents.

Addressing his comments to Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan, the cleric said he was lucky to be Salman’s father. “It was a great virtue of Salman that he treats his parents with respect despite being a celebrity,” he said.

Quoting Shoaib Akhtar, he further added, “The former Pakistani fast bowler told me that Salman Khan is very obedient to his parents and he never speaks in front of them.”

“Salman Khan is a very high-class Muslim and the second thing is his generosity and Allah Almighty loves those who are generous. If they are weak in worship, even if you offer only one Eid prayer Allah loves you,” he added more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♥️♠️RADHE♠️♥️ (@salmankhan_.27)

However, the social media users slammed Maulana Tariq Jamil for lauding Salman Khan despite having a dark and controversial lifestyle.

Earlier, the renowned scholar had detailed why he got up with the idea to launch his own clothing brand.

In a video message posted on his Twitter handle, Maulana Tariq Jamil had revealed that he was used to pray for enough source to run the Madrassahs and social works.

Explaining further about his ‘MTJ’ brand, the scholar said that the only reason behind this venture was to use the money for social work, adding “and I did not plan it for business purpose”.

He also added that this brand will help my Madrassahs to grow more even after I leave this world.

Furthermore, Maulana Tariq Jamil was born on 1 October 1953 in Mian Channu, Pakistan. He completed primary education from Central Model School, Lahore. Jamil is an alumnus of Government College University.

He received his Islamic education from Jamia Arabia, Raiwind, where he studied Qur’an, Hadith, Sufism, logic, and Islamic jurisprudence.

In 2019, the religious scholar stood 40th of a list ranking the world’s most “influential” Muslims.