Maya Ali hospitalized after her health deteriorated | BOL NEWS

According to the media reports, Pakistani showbiz star Maya Ali has been hospitalized after her health deteriorated.

A photo of Maya was circulating on social media, which was shared by her friend (Faiza Saqlain) on Instagram. In the picture, Maya was seen donning a patient gown with a black mask.

Faiza did not provide any detail about Maya’s health, however, she only prayed for her friend’s speedy recovery.

Tagging the ‘Teefa In Trouble’ actress, Faiza wrote, “Get well soon” followed by a heart emoticon.

Earlier, the Teefa in Trouble actress was once a prey of depression that she had to be shifted to the hospital? During an interview with Mira Sethi, the Mann Mayal actress opened up about her depression and how worst it got with time.

“I remember my exams were close and I was studying, I went to get a glass of water after that I was not in my senses. When I woke up I was in the hospital, I asked my mother to go home as I had to study, she told me that I have been in the hospital for two and a half days. It was very different for me, being 16 years girl I couldn’t understand anything. I came home and presumed that I am fine, slowly I started feeling changes in my body.”

