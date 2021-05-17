Double Click 970×250

Maya Ali Looks Radiant In This Beautiful Eastern Beige Attire

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

17th May, 2021. 12:41 pm
Maya Ali Instagram

Pakistani showbiz’s talented actress Maya Ali is serving her fans major desi inspiration by donning a traditional beige dress with high heels.

Taking to Instagram, the Pehli Si Mohabbat starlet looks so radiant wearing a beautiful eastern dress with an organza dupatta.

She finished off her look with slight hair waves and added heavy earrings to compliment her look. She chose her makeup to be warm and minimal.

 

The post has garnered immense love reacts within no time and fans are simply gushing over Maya’s timeless beauty.

Actress Maya Ali always impresses her fans with her lovely looks and stunning fashion sense. She’s a famous actress known for her roles in both, dramas and big-budget films.

By the passing time, Maya has groomed herself a lot with her sassy fashion sense and fitness journey.

She actress has gone from being waifish and skinny to lean muscular. However, her style is still modest and laid back, just more mature.

Maya Ali’s career began as a Vj and she worked on several television channels. She has made her acting debut with a brief role in Dur-e-Shehwar. The actress received a lot of praise after performing in Aik Nayee Cinderella and Aun Zara. Her other popular dramas include Mera Naam Yousuf  Hai, Diyar-e-Dil and Mann Mayal.

Currently, she is seen in the drama serial Pehli Si Mohabbat alongside Sheheryar Munawar in the leading role.

