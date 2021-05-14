Maya Ali Serves Major Desi Inspiration For Eid In Tea Pink Dress

This Eid-ul-Fitr, Maya Ali is serving her fans major desi inspiration by donning a tea pink dress with golden embroidery.

Maya posted a couple of photos on Instagram wearing the traditional Pakistani wear – shalwar kameez which is a three-piece set that includes a shalwar/bottom wear, kameez or Kurti, and is given a final touch with a dupatta.

Giving her Eid day 2 look a 90s touch Maya tucked a super cute Gajra in her hair bun and concluded the look with heavy earrings.

