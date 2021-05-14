Double Click 970×250

Maya Ali Serves Major Desi Inspiration For Eid In Tea Pink Dress

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

15th May, 2021. 01:05 am
Adsense 300×600
Maya Ali Serves Major Desi Inspiration For Eid In Tea Pink Dress

This Eid-ul-Fitr, Maya Ali is serving her fans major desi inspiration by donning a tea pink dress with golden embroidery.

Maya posted a couple of photos on Instagram wearing the traditional Pakistani wear – shalwar kameez which is a three-piece set that includes a shalwar/bottom wear, kameez or Kurti, and is given a final touch with a dupatta.

Giving her Eid day 2 look a 90s touch Maya tucked a super cute Gajra in her hair bun and concluded the look with heavy earrings.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

 

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Malala Yousafzai To Attend HBO "Friends" Reunion
7 hours ago
Malala Yousafzai To Attend HBO “Friends” Reunion

The long-awaited cast reunion of the popular American drama series 'Friends' will...
Farooq Qaiser: Uncle Sargam, A household Name For 90s Kids Passes Away
7 hours ago
Farooq Qaiser: Uncle Sargam, A household Name For 90s Kids Passes Away

Well-known Pakistani artist and creator of puppet comedy character Uncle Sargam Farooq...
Hina Altaf, Agha Ali Send Love To Fans On Eid Amidst Pandemic
7 hours ago
Hina Altaf, Agha Ali Send Love To Fans On Eid Amidst Pandemic

On Friday the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr Hina Altaf shared photos with...
Neelam Muneer Stuns In Orange Dress On 2nd Day Of Eid
8 hours ago
Neelam Muneer Stuns In Orange Dress On 2nd Day Of Eid

Pakistan’s confident actress Neelam Muneer is much known among fans because of her fine...
Sonya Hussyn’s Floral Gharara Set Is Winner For Eid Celebrations
1 day ago
Sonya Hussyn’s Floral Gharara Set Is Winner For Eid Celebrations

Sonya Hussyn has always been a fan of perky eastern dresses, and...
Naimal Khawar, Son Mustafa Are All Dressed Up For Eid
1 day ago
Naimal Khawar, Son Mustafa Are All Dressed Up For Eid

The gorgeous Naimal Khawar won fans' hearts this Eid by sharing a...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

USD TO PKR: Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021
8 mins ago
Latest Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today For, 15th May 2021

Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar price in Pakistan today 2021) exchange rate given below....
Bitcoin soars above
23 mins ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Price in Pakistan, 15th May 2021

Karachi: Today 1 BTC to PKR (Bitcoin to PKR) according to the...
gold rate today
38 mins ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 15th May 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on (13th May 2021) is being sold...
Meteorological Department Issues Heatwave Alert In Karachi
6 hours ago
Meteorological Department Issues Heatwave Alert In Karachi

The Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert in Karachi. The weather...