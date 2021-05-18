Double Click 970×250

Meghan’s Cameo Role In Harry And Oprah’s Mental Health Series

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

18th May, 2021. 12:57 pm
Adsense 300×600
Meghan's Cameo Role In Harry And Oprah's Mental Health Series

The trailer for a web series on mental health produced by American TV star, actress, host, producer and social leader Oprah Winfrey and British Prince Harry has been released.

The short trailer released by streaming website Apple TV also features Meghan Markle, along with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry, singer Lady Gaga, actress Glenn Close and singer Glenn Stephanie.

The name of the web series that arouses people’s hopes and happiness in them is ‘The Me You Can’t See’.

The web series trailer features Oprah Winfrey and other celebrities, including Prince Harry, talking about mental health issues.

The trailer also features a glimpse into the last rites of Lady Diana, Prince Harry’s mother, and the then-young Prince Harry.

The trailer shows Prince Harry talking about mental health; screenshot
The trailer features world celebrities talking about dealing with depression and loneliness.

The trailer also shows celebrities being a little emotional while talking about mental anguish, loneliness, anxiety and feeling helpless.

In the trailer, Prince Harry is seen explaining that asking for help from other people on behalf of someone who is tired of mental problems is not a weakness but a proof of strength.

The web series, co-produced by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, along with other production houses, will be released on the Apple TV Plus channel on the streaming website Apple TV on May 21 this month.

The promising web series on mental health has been directed by Oscar and BAFTA award-winning Indian-born British Muslim directors Asif Kapadia and Dawn Porter and will feature several celebrities talking about depression and anxiety.

In addition to the web series, Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry will co-produce several series, while Prince Harry will also make documentaries and series for Netflix.

Prince Harry also produces podcasts for the music streaming website Spotify.

Prince Harry retired from the royal family in March 2020 and settled in the United States, where he is now seen working on documentary films, series, podcast shows, sports and philanthropy projects to make his mark. have been.

 

 

 

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Shaniera Akram
27 mins ago
What does Shaniera Akram wish to send to Karachi?

Shaniera Akram, wife of former cricketer Wasim Akram, felt one with the...
TikTok Milestone
1 hour ago
Ali Khan Hyderabadi Hits An Impressive TikTok milestone

Pakistan's leading TikTok star Ali Khan Hyderabadi, from Hyderabad Sindh, has managed...
Mahira Khan
2 hours ago
“I was Scared To Take Up Indian Projects After Ban On Pakistani Artists”: Mahira Khan

Pakistani showbiz's acclaimed actress Mahira Khan recently opened up about how much...
Fawad Khan Palestine
3 hours ago
Fawad Khan spotted in Lahore at the protest in support of Palestine

Leading Pakistani actor Fawad Khan took part in a pro-Palestinian protest in...
Yashma Gill Gets Tired Of 'This Fast Life': Take A Look
3 hours ago
Yashma Gill Gets Tired Of ‘This Fast Life’: Take A Look

One of the most stylish actresses of Pakistan showbiz Industry Yashma Gill...
Alizeh Shah critics
4 hours ago
Alizeh Shah astutely responds to critics and backlash

Alizeh Shah, a young emerging actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry, responded...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Shah Mahmood in Turkey
4 mins ago
FM Calls Upon Entire Muslim Community To Help Stop Israel’s persecution In Gaza

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who arrived in Turkey today on an...
73-year-old Pakistani Approved For Release From Guantanamo Bay After 16 Years
26 mins ago
73-year-old Pakistani Approved For Release From Guantanamo Bay After 16 Years

The release of Saifullah Paracha, the 73-year-old Pakistani prisoner at Guantanamo Bay...
Shaniera Akram
27 mins ago
What does Shaniera Akram wish to send to Karachi?

Shaniera Akram, wife of former cricketer Wasim Akram, felt one with the...
COVID-19 mobile vaccination
30 mins ago
Sindh To Begin mobile COVID-19 vaccination Across All Districts

The Sindh government has announced to begin mobile COVID-19 vaccination in public...