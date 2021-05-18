Meghan’s Cameo Role In Harry And Oprah’s Mental Health Series

The trailer for a web series on mental health produced by American TV star, actress, host, producer and social leader Oprah Winfrey and British Prince Harry has been released.

The short trailer released by streaming website Apple TV also features Meghan Markle, along with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry, singer Lady Gaga, actress Glenn Close and singer Glenn Stephanie.

The name of the web series that arouses people’s hopes and happiness in them is ‘The Me You Can’t See’.

The web series trailer features Oprah Winfrey and other celebrities, including Prince Harry, talking about mental health issues.

The trailer also features a glimpse into the last rites of Lady Diana, Prince Harry’s mother, and the then-young Prince Harry.

The trailer shows Prince Harry talking about mental health; screenshot

The trailer features world celebrities talking about dealing with depression and loneliness.

The trailer also shows celebrities being a little emotional while talking about mental anguish, loneliness, anxiety and feeling helpless.

In the trailer, Prince Harry is seen explaining that asking for help from other people on behalf of someone who is tired of mental problems is not a weakness but a proof of strength.

The web series, co-produced by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, along with other production houses, will be released on the Apple TV Plus channel on the streaming website Apple TV on May 21 this month.

The promising web series on mental health has been directed by Oscar and BAFTA award-winning Indian-born British Muslim directors Asif Kapadia and Dawn Porter and will feature several celebrities talking about depression and anxiety.

In addition to the web series, Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry will co-produce several series, while Prince Harry will also make documentaries and series for Netflix.

Prince Harry also produces podcasts for the music streaming website Spotify.

Prince Harry retired from the royal family in March 2020 and settled in the United States, where he is now seen working on documentary films, series, podcast shows, sports and philanthropy projects to make his mark. have been.