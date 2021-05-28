Mehwish Hayat also hops onto the #aurorarunaway trend bandwagon

Leading Pakistani actress and the ‘Tamgha-e-Imtiaz’ medalist, Mehwish Hayat won the hearts of fans by making a trending video which she posted to her Instagram account.

A video has been trending on the social media site, Instagram, since the past few days of the ‘#aurorarunaway’ trend. Following this trend, users are making different and attractive videos using a filter called ‘Runway’ and sharing it on their accounts.

While the ‘runway’ filter has become the center of attention for netizens, Mehwish Hayat did not hesitate to be a part of this trend.

Mehwish Hayat shared her captivating video to her Instagram account in which she can be seen dancing to the #aurorarunaway filter.

The actress shot the video herself on her rooftop. She wore casual western style clothes, a t-shirt paired with pyjamas.

Addressing the fans in the caption of the video, Mehwish Hayat wrote, “Sending some love and positive vibes your way.”

It should be noted that the ‘Dil Lagi’ actress is often seen following social media trends which are well liked by netizens.