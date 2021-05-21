Mehwish Hayat’s commiserates with the families of the deceased in Gaza

Leading Pakistani actress and the ‘Tamgha-e-Imtiaz’ medalist, Mehwish Hayat said in a tweet that like the rest of the world, she is deeply saddened by the devastation in Gaza.

In a message posted on the micro-blogging site Twitter, Mehwish Hayat said, “Like the rest of the world, I look on in abject horror at the humanitarian disaster that is unfolding in Gaza.”

Like the rest of the world, I look on in abject horror at the humanitarian disaster that is unfolding in Gaza. My heart goes out to every person affected,to every child who lives in fear, to every mother desperately hoping this horror will end.. 1/2 — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) May 20, 2021

that sense will return, that hostilities cease. I ask everyone to pray for those affected, to pray for peace to be returned and pray for those whose lives have been lost… 2/2 🤲🏻🇵🇸 — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) May 20, 2021

“My heart goes out to every person affected,to every child who lives in fear, to every mother desperately hoping this horror will end.. 1/2,” wrote the ‘Dil Lagi’ actress.

“..that sense will return, that hostilities cease. I ask everyone to pray for those affected, to pray for peace to be returned and pray for those whose lives have been lost… 2/2,” she appealed.

Mehwish Hayat also added the Palestinian flag at the end of her tweet.

It should be noted that in 11 days, 232 Palestinians were martyred and more than 1900 were injured during the Israeli attacks. The martyrs include 65 children and 39 women, while the houses of more than 120,000 people were reduced to rubble.