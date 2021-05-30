Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram All Smile For The Gram

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

30th May, 2021. 12:21 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Minal Khan Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

The newly-engaged actors Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram have shared a happy selfie together for their fans.

Minal and Ahsan all smiled for a selfie on Instagram as they attended a birthday party yesterday.

Minal Khan Ahsan mohsin ikram

Earlier, showbiz stars Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram hitched in a low-key ceremony with selected friends and fans as the attendees.

Both Minal and Ahsan left fans elated over the news of their engagement after they shared adorable snaps from their Baat Pakki ceremony.

The photos had sparked a wave of positive reaction from her fans who showered the happy couple with love and prayers.

They had confirmed their engagement on Valentine’s Day and later celebrated one year of their romance.

The couple got engaged after confirming that they are dating in November last year following Minal’s 22nd birthday.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Nimra Khan
3 hours ago
Nimra Khan Steals The Show With Her breathtaking bridal Shoot

Gorgeous showbiz actress Nimra Khan is treating fans with her breathtaking bridal...
Esra Bilgic announced her upcoming drama serial ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’
15 hours ago
Esra Bilgic announced her upcoming drama serial ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’

Esra Bilgic announced her upcoming drama serial ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’ Turkish television star...
Kourtney Kardashian
18 hours ago
Kourtney Kardashian sheds light on her parenting

Kourtney Kardashian recently shares her beliefs on parenting during a recent conversation...
Kendall Jenner with Devin Booker
19 hours ago
Are Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Together? Find Out!

Model ‘Kendall Jenner’ and basketball star ‘Devin Booker’ were seen enjoying time...
Maya Ali hospitalized after her health deteriorated | BOL NEWS
19 hours ago
Maya Ali hospitalized after her health deteriorated

According to the media reports, Pakistani showbiz star Maya Ali has been...
Minal Khan
21 hours ago
Minal Khan Looks Beatific In An All-Black Stunning Dress

Pakistan's emerging actress Minal Khan, who has won hearts with her stellar...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PM Imran Visits NCA, Expresses Confidence In Pakistan's Nuclear Capability
27 mins ago
PM Imran Visits NCA, Expresses Confidence In Pakistan’s Nuclear Capability

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited a National Command Authority (NCA) nuclear facility...
Qureshi meets Iraqi defense minister
2 hours ago
FM Qureshi, Iraqi Defense Minister Eye regional security, stability In Both Countries

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while his official stay in Iraq, has...
Pakistan COVID-19: Positive Ratio Reported At 4.81% In Country
2 hours ago
Pakistan COVID-19: Positive Ratio Reported At 4.81% In Country

56 more people have succumbed to the pandemic in the country, bringing...
Boris Johnson Carrie Symonds wedding
3 hours ago
Boris Johnson, Carrie Symonds Walk Down The Aisle In A Secret Ceremony

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tied the knot with fiancée Carrie...