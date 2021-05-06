Minal Khan Hits 7 Million Followers On Instagram

Minal Khan has also become one of the most followed actresses of Pakistan as her Instagram followers rose to 7 million today.

The actress shared a celebratory video on the photo and video-sharing app Instagram and wrote,

“Wooho! Now we’re 7M🙊🧿🥺 Iloveyou all too much”

It should be mentioned here that Pakistan actress Ayeza Khan is the most followed Pakistani actress on Instagram with 8.3 million followers. Whereas, Minal’s sister Aiman Khan has 8.2 million followers, making her the second most followed celebrity of Pakistan.

Earlier, showbiz stars Minal Khan and beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram had confirmed their engagement this Valentine’s Day and later celebrated one year of their romance.

The couple got engaged after confirming that they are dating since November last year following Minal’s 22nd birthday.