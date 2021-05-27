Double Click 728 x 90
Minal Khan pens message for late father as she shares engagement photo

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

27th May, 2021. 08:02 pm
Minal Khan late father

Popular Pakistani actress Minal Khan profoundly missed her late father on the occasion of her engagement, which she now spoke of on her social media account.

The famous actress shared a group photo with her family members from her engagement with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

Everyone seems happy as they can be seen smiling and posing for the picture. The actress however deeply missed her father which she mentioned in the caption.

“Baba is not in the pictures but I know he’s around. Always watching, protecting us and celebrating with us I wish woh houtey or Ahsan se miltey. These pictures are from my baat pakki with my lovely family MashaAllah,” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Minal Khan (@minalkhan.official)

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, one of the most talked-about Pakistani celebrity couples, made their relationship official when they announced their engagement about a week ago.

Taking to Instagram, Minal Khan shared photos with her beau from their “Baat Pakki” ceremony.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Minal Khan (@minalkhan.official)

