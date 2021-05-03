Double Click 970×250

Minal Khan Requests Everyone To Follow COVID-19 SOPs

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

03rd May, 2021. 06:20 pm
Minal Khan

As the coronavirus cases in Pakistan have been increasing day by day, Pakistani actress Minal Khan has urged the nation to be responsible in these crucial times.

The Jalan actress took to her Instagram and shared a selfie wearing a maroon satin shirt with the same color mask.

She wrote,

“Be responsible, wear your mask and please take care of yourself and your loved ones.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Minal Khan (@minalkhan.official)

Earlier, Minal appreciated her younger brother Maaz Khan’s hard work via social media as he has been working tirelessly day and night for his sisters’ clothing brand.

The Mithu Aur Aapa actress took to her Instagram and shared a mesmerizing photo of herself donning a red eastern attire especially for her brother Maaz.

She wrote,

“This post is for my brother @maazm.khan who’s working tirelessly day and night for @aimanminalcloset with our lovely team. He’s 19 years old but he’s not 19 anymore! He knows everything better then us!!! What a relief in this stressful life.”

She went on to write,

” I am so so so proud of you @maazm.khan you’re the best brother, son anyone could ask for!
Thankyou for making my dream about @aimanminalcloset come true.”

“He’s the one man army. He’s my brother and also my employee (😁🙊) but whatever I think he’s best!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Minal Khan (@minalkhan.official)

