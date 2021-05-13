Double Click 970×250

Muneeb Butt Backlashes Kangana Ranaut For Spreading Hate, Islamophobic Views

13th May, 2021. 10:27 am
Pakistan’s fine showbiz star Muneeb Butt has recently called out Bollywood’s outspoken actress Kangana Ranaut for supporting Israel’s violence against the Palestinian Muslims.

Kangana Ranaut has sparked fury among many social media users after calling out each Muslim a “terrorist” and also mentioned that India stands with Israel over the ongoing clashes.

“To save your nation and its people from radical Islamic terrorism is the fundamental right of every nation, India stands with Israel,” the actor said. “Those who think terrorism should be replied with dharna, must learn from Israel. They will spread terrorism, if you respond strongly they will cry foul become victims if you do just dharna then they will blast your parliament and five-star hotels also, this is radical Islamic terrorism for you,” she posted on her Instagram story as her Twitter is permanently blocked.

However, enraged Muneeb Butt gives a shut-up call to the Queen starlet and detailed how a Muslim cannot be a terrorist.

The actor wrote, “To Sick Kangana. Shabash Modi (BJP) RSS and the right-wing activists of India inspired by the worst nazi regime are now schooling us on terrorism. People like you are the real terrorist spreading religious hate and Islamophobic views.”

“I wonder how she being paid by the BJP government to distract their people from COVID disaster their country is facing because of Modi’s incompetence as a PM,” he added more.

However, soon after Ranaut’s statement, there was an uproar on social media against her. Many backlashed the actress for or once again encouraging violence and not getting her facts right.

On the other hand, several users jumped in to report Kangana’s Instagram account for spreading hate and Islamophobic views.

