My country, my people, stand with Palestine, Ayesha Omar

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

20th May, 2021. 10:05 am
Ayesha Omar Palestine

Pakistan’s famous actress Ayesha Omar, while expressing solidarity with the Palestinians, said that her country and people are with the Palestinians.

Ayesha Omar shared her photos and videos while making banners in favor of Palestine, and then of carrying placards during the protests.

 

Protests against the Israeli oppression on Gaza are going on all over Pakistan, where now renowned personalities have also joined hands.

Ayesha Omar also issued a statement on social media in support of the oppressed Palestinians. She said in her message that she was protesting in favor of the Palestinians. Ayesha conveyed the message to the Palestinian people that Pakistan and its people are with Palestine.

She further said that the protest was in favor of innocent people and children who were unjustly killed in the name of so-called defense. She said that this protest is for humanity, and against the daily human rights violations taking place in Palestine.

Ayesha Omar, while praying on behalf of the Palestinian people, said that we pray that this nightmare will end soon.

“We pray for this nightmare to end. We pray, protest and raise our voices for the world to sit up and to put enough pressure to stop this genocide.”

 

