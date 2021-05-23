Naimal, Hamza Leave Fans Spellbound With Their Loved-Up Selfie

One of the most loved Pakistani celebrity couples Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar always treat their fans with loved-up selfies and photos.

Since the couple tied the knot, both Naimal and Hamza had become the nation’s favourite celebrity couple instantly.

However, in a recent post on Instagram, the Anaa starlet has shared a random selfie with her partner in crime as they both looked adorable in black.

The recent click of the adorable couple left fans gushing over their sweet pair.

Earlier, Naimal shared a loved-up picture with Hamza Ali Abbasi and their fans just could not stop praising the beautiful couple.

Netizens also poured love on the photo and praised the couple.