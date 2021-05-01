Naimal Khawar Shares Adorable Throwback Photos Of Baby Mustafa

Adsense 300×250

The beautiful and gorgeous Naimal Khawar has shared adorable throwback snaps of her son Mustafa on Instagram today.

Netizens could not stop gushing over the adorable photos in which baby Mustafa is looking all squishy and literally edible.

Take a look!

One of Pakistan’s most loved couples Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar were blessed with a baby boy and named him Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi.

Baby Mustafa was born on 3rd August 2020, his father, Hamza Ali Abbasi shared the good news with the nation via social media and wrote,

“Allah has blessed me and Naimal with a baby boy, Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi. I pray that he becomes a grateful servant of Allah, a good, humble & honest human being, and may Allah bless him in this life and the next. Please pray for us”.

Naimal Khawar has also announced the news on her Instagram. “The most pure form of love 30/07/2020”.