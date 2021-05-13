Double Click 970×250

Naimal Khawar, Son Mustafa Are All Dressed Up For Eid

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

13th May, 2021. 09:56 pm
Adsense 300×600
Naimal Khawar, Son Mustafa Are All Dressed Up For Eid

The gorgeous Naimal Khawar won fans’ hearts this Eid by sharing a snap of her with son Mustafa Abbasi on Instagram.

Naimal is looking breath-taking beautiful while holding her bundle of joy, the photo is loaded with beauty and innocence.

 

One of Pakistan’s most loved couples Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar were blessed with a baby boy and named him Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi.

Baby Mustafa was born on 3rd August 2020, his father, Hamza Ali Abbasi shared the good news with the nation via social media and wrote, “Allah has blessed me and Naimal with a baby boy, Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi. I pray that he becomes a grateful servant of Allah, a good, humble & honest human being, and may Allah bless him in this life and the next. Please pray for us”.

Naimal Khawar has also announced the news on her Instagram and wrote “The most pure form of love 30/07/2020”.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Maya Ali Serves Major Desi Inspiration For Eid In Tea Pink Dress
4 hours ago
Maya Ali Serves Major Desi Inspiration For Eid In Tea Pink Dress

This Eid-ul-Fitr, Maya Ali is serving her fans major desi inspiration by...
Malala Yousafzai To Attend HBO "Friends" Reunion
7 hours ago
Malala Yousafzai To Attend HBO “Friends” Reunion

The long-awaited cast reunion of the popular American drama series 'Friends' will...
Farooq Qaiser: Uncle Sargam, A household Name For 90s Kids Passes Away
7 hours ago
Farooq Qaiser: Uncle Sargam, A household Name For 90s Kids Passes Away

Well-known Pakistani artist and creator of puppet comedy character Uncle Sargam Farooq...
Hina Altaf, Agha Ali Send Love To Fans On Eid Amidst Pandemic
7 hours ago
Hina Altaf, Agha Ali Send Love To Fans On Eid Amidst Pandemic

On Friday the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr Hina Altaf shared photos with...
Neelam Muneer Stuns In Orange Dress On 2nd Day Of Eid
8 hours ago
Neelam Muneer Stuns In Orange Dress On 2nd Day Of Eid

Pakistan’s confident actress Neelam Muneer is much known among fans because of her fine...
Sonya Hussyn’s Floral Gharara Set Is Winner For Eid Celebrations
1 day ago
Sonya Hussyn’s Floral Gharara Set Is Winner For Eid Celebrations

Sonya Hussyn has always been a fan of perky eastern dresses, and...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

USD TO PKR: Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021
9 mins ago
Latest Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today For, 15th May 2021

Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar price in Pakistan today 2021) exchange rate given below....
Bitcoin soars above
23 mins ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Price in Pakistan, 15th May 2021

Karachi: Today 1 BTC to PKR (Bitcoin to PKR) according to the...
gold rate today
39 mins ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 15th May 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on (13th May 2021) is being sold...
Maya Ali Serves Major Desi Inspiration For Eid In Tea Pink Dress
4 hours ago
Maya Ali Serves Major Desi Inspiration For Eid In Tea Pink Dress

This Eid-ul-Fitr, Maya Ali is serving her fans major desi inspiration by...