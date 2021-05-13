Naimal Khawar, Son Mustafa Are All Dressed Up For Eid

The gorgeous Naimal Khawar won fans’ hearts this Eid by sharing a snap of her with son Mustafa Abbasi on Instagram.

Naimal is looking breath-taking beautiful while holding her bundle of joy, the photo is loaded with beauty and innocence.

One of Pakistan’s most loved couples Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar were blessed with a baby boy and named him Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi.

Baby Mustafa was born on 3rd August 2020, his father, Hamza Ali Abbasi shared the good news with the nation via social media and wrote, “Allah has blessed me and Naimal with a baby boy, Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi. I pray that he becomes a grateful servant of Allah, a good, humble & honest human being, and may Allah bless him in this life and the next. Please pray for us”.

Naimal Khawar has also announced the news on her Instagram and wrote “The most pure form of love 30/07/2020”.