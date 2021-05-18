Double Click 970×250

Nauman Ijaz shares a meaningful message to get fans thinking

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

18th May, 2021. 11:28 am
Nauman Ijaz

In a message posted on social media, Nauman Ijaz, a senior actor of the Pakistani showbiz industry, addressing his friends and loved ones, said that they should meet him as long as he is breathing and alive. “Zinda houn tu mil lia karo”

Nauman Ijaz shared a photo of himself on Instagram in which he can be seen on the road in a foreign country where many vehicles can be seen behind him in the background.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nauman Ijaz (@m_naumaanijazofficial)

The actor wrote an interesting and meaningful caption with his post, “Zinda houn tu mil lia karo , marney ka baad mein milnay ageya na tu lag pata jaey ga….. ”

He further wrote, “So plz don’t waste time looking back you are not going that way….
Allah bless us all….”

Nauman Ijaz often wins the hearts of fans by sharing interesting and meaningful posts on his social media account.

Earlier, Nauman Ijaz shared a message on social media on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr for the oppressed Palestinians who have been attacked by Israeli forces. He wrote “Palestine can not be erased” from the world map.

“The sad horrific torture and mass killings must end. The numbers keep growing. The remaining, have lost their smiles. Can not even imagine what pain they are in this Eid. I stand with #Palestine“

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nauman Ijaz (@m_naumaanijazofficial)

