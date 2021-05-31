Neelam Munir leaves fans perplexed with her new message

Leading Pakistani actress Neelam Munir surprised everyone by sharing a post in Pashto language for her fans.

Some fans are facing difficulty understanding the caption which has been written in Pashto.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neelam Muneer Khan (@neelammuneerkhan)

Neelam Munir is donned in a black shirt in her new photo in which she looks very attractive. Fans are showing fondness and admiration on this picture of the Khobro actress and lauding her style.

Fans are also making interesting comments on this post of Neelam Munir on her social media account on Instagram.

Earlier, Neelam Muneer Khan took to social media and posted a modest picture of herself and wrote in the caption of her post, “I pray for each and everyone going through any physical, mental or emotional illness that may Allah heal them leaving no traces of any sickness behind. Aameen ”