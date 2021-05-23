Netizens Unfollowed Paulo Coelho After He Praised BTS for “Butter”

Renowned author Paulo Coelho recently praised BTS for their new song “Butter” as it got over 100.000.000 views in 24 hours. Little did he know about the consequences, many of the social media users decided to unfollow him.

“Congrats @BTS_twt!!! Over 100.000.000 views in 24 hr! #BUTTER100M #ARMY (purple heart emoji)”

A few moments later, the author tweeted,

“I am losing a lot of followers because I posted a tweet congratulating @BTS_twt but this is the price to pay when you support people you admire. The boys overcame so many difficult moments, prejudices, etc. And THEY WON!!!”

I am losing a lot of followers because I posted a tweet congratulating @BTS_twt but this is the price to pay when you support people you admire.

The boys overcame so many difficult moments, prejudices, etc.

and

THEY WON!!!💜💜💜💜 — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) May 22, 2021

However, one of the ARMY members promised to support him as they are “huge”.